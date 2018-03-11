Feathercoin Market Capitalization Achieves $55.86 Million (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Feathercoin has a market cap of $55.86 million and $1.46 million worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00002998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoByte (GBX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00138217 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00013402 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011288 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001658 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 194,339,960 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange and BX Thailand. It is not possible to purchase Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

