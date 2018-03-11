Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on the discovery and development of adult stem cell modulators to treat hematologic malignancies, lysosomal storage disorders and muscular dystrophies. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

FATE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Fate Therapeutics ( FATE ) opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,046.08% and a negative return on equity of 71.00%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,686 shares during the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc (Fate Therapeutics) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders. The Company’s cell therapy pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs, including cancer immunotherapies derived from engineered induced pluripotent cells, and immuno-regulatory programs, including hematopoietic cell immunotherapies for protecting the immune system of patients undergoing hematopoietic cell transplantation and for suppressing autoimmunity.

