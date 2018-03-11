Fabrinet (FN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.30.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FN. ValuEngine raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Northland Securities set a $37.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $1,300.00, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.50. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $47.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.41 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Fabrinet’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider David T. Mitchell sold 32,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $938,215.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Mitchell sold 69,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $2,095,426.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,931.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,442 shares of company stock worth $7,130,099 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 139.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices and sensors. The Company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, complex printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and test.

