F5 Networks (FFIV) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FFIV. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of F5 Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.30.

F5 Networks (FFIV) traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $147.48. 919,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,592. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $114.63 and a 52-week high of $153.91. The firm has a market cap of $9,120.75, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.21. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $523.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $239,273.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,114.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $396,544.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,172 shares of company stock valued at $7,274,542. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 16,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,010 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc is a developer and provider of software defined application services. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance and availability of network applications, servers and storage systems.

