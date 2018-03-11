EZCORP (EZPW) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EZPW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EZCORP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EZCORP currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ EZPW) remained flat at $$13.55 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 512,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,946. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.99, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.62.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. EZCORP had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in EZCORP by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EZCORP by 13.9% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Mexico, and consumer loans in Mexico. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, which includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States; Mexico Pawn, which includes its Empeno Facil pawn operations and cash converters buy/sell store operations in Mexico, and Other International, which includes its CASHMAX financial services operations in Canada and its equity interest in Cash Converters International.

