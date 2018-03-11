EZCORP (EZPW) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EZPW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EZCORP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EZCORP currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.50.
Shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ EZPW) remained flat at $$13.55 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 512,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,946. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.99, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.62.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in EZCORP by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EZCORP by 13.9% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
EZCORP Company Profile
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Mexico, and consumer loans in Mexico. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, which includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States; Mexico Pawn, which includes its Empeno Facil pawn operations and cash converters buy/sell store operations in Mexico, and Other International, which includes its CASHMAX financial services operations in Canada and its equity interest in Cash Converters International.
