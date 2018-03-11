Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $83.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XOM. Vetr cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $87.14 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BNP Paribas set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.37.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) opened at $74.56 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $73.56 and a 1-year high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $315,950.00, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $66.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 95.36%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil A. Chapman sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $996,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 291,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,199,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 19,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $1,618,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 229,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,073,539.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,411,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,978,780,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366,636 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 136,463.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,139,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $576,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134,305 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,948,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295,900 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 37,429.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,774,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,476,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $541,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

