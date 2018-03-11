Express Scripts (ESRX) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. William Blair also issued estimates for Express Scripts’ Q4 2018 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ESRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express Scripts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Express Scripts in a research note on Thursday. They set an equal weight rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Express Scripts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Group downgraded shares of Express Scripts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Express Scripts in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.97.

Shares of Express Scripts (ESRX) traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.75. 9,340,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,990,000. Express Scripts has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07. The company has a market capitalization of $45,320.00, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Express Scripts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Express Scripts will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Express Scripts announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 45,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Express Scripts news, VP Glen D. Stettin sold 3,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $262,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Glen D. Stettin sold 3,449 shares of Express Scripts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $279,369.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,903 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESRX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Express Scripts by 15.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 252,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after buying an additional 33,269 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Express Scripts by 12.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Express Scripts by 8.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 837,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,028,000 after buying an additional 62,359 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Express Scripts by 8.6% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 94,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Express Scripts by 17.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 204,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,952,000 after buying an additional 29,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

