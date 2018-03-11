EXACT Sciences (EXAS) vs. RXi Pharmaceuticals (RXII) Head to Head Review

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) and RXi Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXII) are both healthcare companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

EXACT Sciences has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RXi Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EXACT Sciences and RXi Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EXACT Sciences $265.99 million 23.71 -$114.39 million ($2.04) -25.56 RXi Pharmaceuticals $20,000.00 509.55 -$8.99 million ($10.90) -0.39

RXi Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EXACT Sciences. EXACT Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RXi Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.1% of EXACT Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of RXi Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of EXACT Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of RXi Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for EXACT Sciences and RXi Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EXACT Sciences 0 5 9 0 2.64 RXi Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

EXACT Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $53.23, indicating a potential upside of 2.07%. Given EXACT Sciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe EXACT Sciences is more favorable than RXi Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares EXACT Sciences and RXi Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EXACT Sciences -43.01% -24.13% -21.62% RXi Pharmaceuticals N/A -157.22% -102.29%

Summary

EXACT Sciences beats RXi Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. Its Cologuard test is a stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid (sDNA) screening test, which utilizes a multi-target approach to detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The Cologuard test is intended for the qualitative detection of colorectal neoplasia associated DNA markers and for the presence of occult hemoglobin in human stool. It focuses on the development of additional tests for other types of cancer. It is developing a blood-based biomarker test to aid in the early detection of lung cancer in individuals with lung nodules discovered through a computerized tomography (CT) or other scan.

About RXi Pharmaceuticals

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a clinical-stage ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) company developing therapeutics in dermatology and ophthalmology that address unmet medical needs. The Company’s development programs are based on its self-delivering RNAi (sd-rxRNA) platform and Samcyprone, a topical immunomodulator. Its clinical development programs include RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA, for the treatment of dermal and ocular scarring, and Samcyprone for the treatment of such disorders as warts, alopecia areata, non-malignant skin tumors and cutaneous metastases of melanoma. Its pipeline is focused on approximately three areas, including dermatology, ophthalmology and cosmetic product development. Its RNAi therapies are designed to silence, or down-regulate, the expression of a specific gene that may be over-expressed in a disease condition and its immunotherapy agent treats diseases by inducing, enhancing or suppressing an immune response.

