Evotec (EVT) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($19.75) price target on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on EVT. Oddo Bhf set a €20.00 ($24.69) price objective on Evotec and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($20.99) price objective on Evotec and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Shares of Evotec (ETR EVT) opened at €15.85 ($19.57) on Thursday. Evotec has a 1-year low of €7.66 ($9.46) and a 1-year high of €22.50 ($27.78). The company has a market capitalization of $2,380.00 and a P/E ratio of 75.48.

About Evotec

Evotec AG provides drug discovery solutions to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, and foundations and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates through two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. It offers drug discovery services, such as integrated services, target identification and validation, hit identification, compound management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, cell and protein production, and in vivo and in vitro pharmacology services.

