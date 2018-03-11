Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) announced a semiannual dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 12th. This is an increase from Evans Bancorp’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.40.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) opened at $45.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.34. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $47.08.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.19 million for the quarter. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.79%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evans Bancorp stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,077 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000. State Street Corp owned 1.05% of Evans Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded Evans Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, such as Evans Bank, N.A. (the Bank), which provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York, and Evans National Financial Services, LLC (ENFS), which hold interests in The Evans Agency, LLC (TEA), which sells various premium-based insurance policies on a commission basis.

