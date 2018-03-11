ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 2,212 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 288,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,536,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 54,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 46,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 42,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW ) opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7,040.00, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $57.08.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $289.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.74 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 7.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

PacWest Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 16th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $375,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company is focused on relationship-based business banking to small, middle-market and venture-backed businesses. As of October 23, 2017, the Bank offered a range of loan and deposit products and services through 83 branches located throughout the state of California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and several loan production offices located in cities across the country.

