ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $644,000 Stake in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Total System Services by 5,111.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,000,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,555,000 after acquiring an additional 981,630 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Total System Services by 1,030.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 585,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,314,000 after acquiring an additional 533,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Total System Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,578,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $915,773,000 after acquiring an additional 427,801 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Total System Services by 1,366.8% during the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 300,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,661,000 after purchasing an additional 279,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Total System Services by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,042,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,465,000 after purchasing an additional 269,796 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE TSS) opened at $90.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $16,213.56, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. Total System Services, Inc. has a one year low of $50.96 and a one year high of $90.74.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $870.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.20 million. Total System Services had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Total System Services, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. Total System Services’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

In other news, Director Philip W. Tomlinson sold 234,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $20,773,823.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 331,250 shares in the company, valued at $29,312,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $189,537.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,537.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 668,040 shares of company stock valued at $57,801,110 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

Total System Services Profile

Total System Services, Inc (TSYS) is a payment solutions provider that provides payment processing services, merchant services and related payment services to financial and non-financial institutions. The Company’s segments include North America Services, Merchant Services, NetSpend and International Services.

