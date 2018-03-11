ETRADE Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ BMRN) opened at $83.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.70. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $100.51.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $358.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.24 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.34.

In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $1,338,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elaine J. Heron sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $71,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,426.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,655 shares of company stock valued at $9,069,499. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for various diseases and medical conditions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s therapy portfolio consisted of five products, and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme (laronidase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I), Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate) for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride) for phenylketonuria (PKU), Naglazyme (galsulfase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis VI (MPS VI) and Vimizim (elosulfase alpha) for Mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A (MPS IV A).

