ETRADE Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (JCI)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:JCI) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,559 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share alerts:

In other Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 14,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $537,858.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,404.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 27,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,109,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 201,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,078,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (JCI) opened at $38.54 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $35,692.78, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.89%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/etrade-capital-management-llc-decreases-stake-in-johnson-controls-international-plc-ordinary-share-jci.html.

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share Profile

Johnson Controls, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides products, services and solutions to optimize energy and operational efficiencies of buildings; lead-acid automotive batteries and advanced batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles, and seating and interior systems for automobiles. The Company operates in two segments: Building Efficiency and Power Solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.