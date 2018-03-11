Equity Residential (EQR) Stake Lifted by Dynamic Capital Management Ltd

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2,976.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Zions Bancorporation boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3,348.4% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE EQR) opened at $59.51 on Friday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $54.97 and a one year high of $70.46. The company has a market cap of $21,909.80, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $630.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.83 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $66.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.06.

In related news, COO David S. Santee sold 5,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $325,168.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Kaufman sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $39,795.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,077 shares of company stock valued at $819,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is the acquisition, development and management of multifamily residential properties. Its segments include Boston, New York, Washington DC, Southern California, San Francisco, Seattle and Other Markets. Southern California includes Los Angeles, San Diego and Orange County.

