EquiTrader (EQT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,190.00

EquiTrader (CURRENCY:EQT) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, EquiTrader has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. EquiTrader has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $11,190.00 worth of EquiTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EquiTrader coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.22 or 0.02023030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007350 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017844 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00023201 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00022722 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002238 BTC.

About EquiTrader

EQT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2017. EquiTrader’s total supply is 11,389,511 coins and its circulating supply is 10,289,511 coins. EquiTrader’s official Twitter account is @Equi_Trader . EquiTrader’s official website is www.equitrader.co

According to CryptoCompare, “EquiTrader is a decentralized crowdsourced trading analysis platform that rewards traders with app tokens for providing valuable market analysis and trading forecasts and provides a social community for traders and investors of cryptocurrency, stock, futures, and forex markets. The rewards are destributed in EQT tokens, a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling EquiTrader

EquiTrader can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy EquiTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EquiTrader must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EquiTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

