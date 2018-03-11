EnTrustPermal Partners Offshore LP Buys Shares of 61,400 Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX)

EnTrustPermal Partners Offshore LP bought a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,400 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Newfield Exploration during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Newfield Exploration by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 734,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Newfield Exploration by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 425,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,629,000 after acquiring an additional 35,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 14,773 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Newfield Exploration news, Director Thomas G. Ricks purchased 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $196,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,109.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NFX has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank set a $39.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newfield Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. KLR Group cut shares of Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Newfield Exploration from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.59.

Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX) opened at $23.37 on Friday. Newfield Exploration Co. has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $37.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $4,640.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Newfield Exploration had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Newfield Exploration Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newfield Exploration Profile

Newfield Exploration Company is an independent exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operating segments are the United States and China. Its the United States operations are onshore and focus primarily on large scale, liquids resource plays.

