Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Takes $29.22 Million Position in Penn Virginia Co. (PVAC)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 747,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,215,000. Penn Virginia comprises 4.1% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 1,626.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 273,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after buying an additional 257,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,130,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 1,725.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after buying an additional 183,157 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 3,117.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 137,861 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 257.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 65,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $542.89, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.56. Penn Virginia Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $50.00.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $54.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.95 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 20.39%. research analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PVAC. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Northland Securities set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Takes $29.22 Million Position in Penn Virginia Co. (PVAC)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/encompass-capital-advisors-llc-takes-29-22-million-position-in-penn-virginia-co-pvac.html.

Penn Virginia Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The company primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. It also has operations in the Granite Wash in Oklahoma.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.