Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 Arch Coal, Inc. Class A (ARCH)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Coal, Inc. Class A (NYSE:ARCH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,316,000. Arch Coal, Inc. Class A makes up about 1.3% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARCH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Arch Coal, Inc. Class A by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Arch Coal, Inc. Class A by 2,415.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 16,087 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in shares of Arch Coal, Inc. Class A by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 30,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Arch Coal, Inc. Class A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arch Coal, Inc. Class A by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Coal Inc. Class A alerts:

ARCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Coal, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Group set a $120.00 price objective on Arch Coal, Inc. Class A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley set a $95.00 price objective on Arch Coal, Inc. Class A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $109.00 price objective on Arch Coal, Inc. Class A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arch Coal, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

In other news, major shareholder Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $42,630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Arch Coal, Inc. Class A (NYSE:ARCH) opened at $93.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Arch Coal, Inc. Class A has a one year low of $60.13 and a one year high of $101.84.

Arch Coal, Inc. Class A (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The energy company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $560.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.83 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. analysts anticipate that Arch Coal, Inc. Class A will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Arch Coal, Inc. Class A’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/encompass-capital-advisors-llc-acquires-shares-of-100000-arch-coal-inc-class-a-arch.html.

Arch Coal, Inc. Class A Profile

Arch Coal, Inc is a coal producer. The Company is engaged in the production of thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines located throughout the United States, for sale to utility, industrial and steel producers both in the United States and around the world. The Company operates mining complexes in West Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Virginia, Illinois, Wyoming and Colorado.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Coal, Inc. Class A (NYSE:ARCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Inc. Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal Inc. Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.