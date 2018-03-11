Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA (EDN) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA (NYSE:EDN) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 380,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,671 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt were worth $18,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt during the 4th quarter worth $2,162,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 219,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 66,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDN. Zacks Investment Research raised Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Santander lowered Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA ( NYSE EDN ) opened at $58.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $63.29.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA (EDN) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/empresa-distribuidora-y-cmrz-nrt-sa-edn-shares-bought-by-wells-fargo-company-mn.html.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA is a public service company. The Company is engaged in electricity distribution in Argentina. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA (NYSE:EDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.