Ellington Management Group LLC Purchases 59,800 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Ellington Management Group LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Hanesbrands makes up 0.6% of Ellington Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,045,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $481,874,000 after purchasing an additional 114,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,843,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,719 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,358,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,069,000 after purchasing an additional 164,848 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,244,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,656,000 after purchasing an additional 637,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,836,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,135,000 after purchasing an additional 887,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 51,743 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $1,071,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBI. ValuEngine cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. DA Davidson set a $27.00 price objective on Hanesbrands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7,208.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.77. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 72.30% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc is a marketer of basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia/Pacific under apparel brands, such as Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bonds, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, L’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Gear for Sports and Berlei.

