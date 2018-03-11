Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) Director Sells $560,981.90 in Stock

Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) Director Sigmund Anderman sold 5,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $560,981.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,625,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sigmund Anderman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ellie Mae alerts:

On Friday, February 23rd, Sigmund Anderman sold 1,391 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $127,318.23.

On Friday, February 16th, Sigmund Anderman sold 3,151 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $284,692.85.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Sigmund Anderman sold 18,726 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $1,662,868.80.

Shares of Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE ELLI) opened at $93.86 on Friday. Ellie Mae Inc has a 1 year low of $79.71 and a 1 year high of $114.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3,218.46, a P/E ratio of 86.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Ellie Mae had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $112.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Ellie Mae Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELLI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ellie Mae from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Ellie Mae from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Ellie Mae in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ellie Mae by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ellie Mae by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ellie Mae by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Asset Management boosted its stake in Ellie Mae by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Asset Management now owns 50,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ellie Mae by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) Director Sells $560,981.90 in Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/ellie-mae-inc-elli-director-sells-560981-90-in-stock.html.

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae, Inc is a provider of on-demand software solutions and services for the residential mortgage industry in the United States. Banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders and mortgage brokers use the Company’s Encompass mortgage management solution to originate and fund mortgages. The Company’s Encompass software is an enterprise solution that handles functions involved in running the business of originating mortgages, including customer relationship management; loan processing; underwriting; preparation of application, disclosure and closing documents; funding and closing the loan for the borrower; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements, and overall enterprise management.

Receive News & Ratings for Ellie Mae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellie Mae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.