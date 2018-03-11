Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stake in KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. KKR & Co. L.P. makes up about 1.5% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in KKR & Co. L.P. were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 811.1% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 45,555,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $926,152,000 after acquiring an additional 40,555,916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,153,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,201 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,825,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,394,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,678,000 after acquiring an additional 735,000 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,326,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,303,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. L.P. alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on KKR & Co. L.P. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded KKR & Co. L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.30.

KKR & Co. L.P. ( NYSE:KKR ) opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. KKR & Co. L.P. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19,090.00, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $941.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.36 million. KKR & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. analysts predict that KKR & Co. L.P. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 0.00802265219443134%. KKR & Co. L.P.’s payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $9,765,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WARNING: “Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stake in KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/elkhorn-partners-limited-partnership-trims-stake-in-kkr-co-l-p-kkr.html.

About KKR & Co. L.P.

KKR & CO. L.P. (KKR) is a global investment firm that manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit and hedge funds. The Company’s business offers a range of investment management services to its fund investors, and provides capital markets services to its firm, its portfolio companies and third parties.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.