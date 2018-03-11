Elephas Investment Management Ltd Takes $15.65 Million Position in Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 353,800 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,649,000. Tapestry makes up 4.0% of Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $552,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $229,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $25,376,000. Finally, Afam Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $6,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on TPR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a $58.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 6,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $300,424.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Victor Luis sold 123,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $6,191,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 140,551 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,158 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) opened at $52.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,802.49, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.90. Tapestry Inc has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $52.80.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 120.54%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Elephas Investment Management Ltd Takes $15.65 Million Position in Tapestry Inc (TPR)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/elephas-investment-management-ltd-takes-15-65-million-position-in-tapestry-inc-tpr.html.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc, formerly Coach, Inc, is a design house of luxury accessories and lifestyle collections. The Company’s product offering uses a range of leathers, fabrics and materials. The Company’s brands include Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. Its segments include North America, International and Stuart Weitzman.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.