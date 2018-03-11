Elastos Trading 33.3% Lower This Week (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 11th. Elastos has a total market cap of $0.00 and $8.67 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elastos has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for about $50.26 or 0.00544598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008885 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.85 or 0.00962722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003232 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010880 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00040035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00087203 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00175174 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos’ total supply is 33,000,000 coins. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is not currently possible to buy Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

