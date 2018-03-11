Eidoo Market Capitalization Achieves $54.98 Million (EDO)

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Eidoo has a total market capitalization of $54.98 million and approximately $699,189.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eidoo token can now be bought for $1.88 or 0.00019759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, EtherDelta, Bitfinex and Binance. Over the last week, Eidoo has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008727 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.94 or 0.00961843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003189 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00014608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010430 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00040553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00087190 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00175452 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Eidoo Profile

Eidoo’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 90,208,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,261,461 tokens. Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io . The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/EidooCrypto . Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Eidoo is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. Eidoo is as a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. Eidoo offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, Eidoo supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Eidoo Token Trading

Eidoo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, OKEx, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Binance and Bitfinex. It is not possible to purchase Eidoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eidoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

