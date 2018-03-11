Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Stake Increased by Fred Alger Management Inc.

Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 610.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,053 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $17,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 5,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 34,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 18,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.58, for a total transaction of $2,172,436.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.24, for a total transaction of $674,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,293.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,563 shares of company stock worth $22,358,569. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp ( NYSE EW ) opened at $139.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29,260.54, a PE ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.56. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $91.30 and a 1 year high of $140.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $888.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.15.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World.

