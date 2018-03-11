Edison International (EIX) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in a report published on Thursday. Morgan Stanley currently has a $69.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $72.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised Edison International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim raised Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Edison International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.93.

Edison International (EIX) opened at $59.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19,346.66, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.20. Edison International has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. Edison International’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 140.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 30,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 19,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is the holding company of Southern California Edison Company (SCE). As of December 31, 2016, SCE, a public utility, was primarily engaged in the business of supplying and delivering electricity to an approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California. The Company is also the parent company of Edison Energy Group, Inc (Edison Energy Group), a holding company for subsidiaries engaged in pursuing competitive business opportunities across energy services and distributed solar to commercial and industrial customers.

