Edgewood Management LLC Has $26.10 Million Position in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Edgewood Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,342 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.1% of Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. now owns 130,191,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,750,246,000 after purchasing an additional 834,854 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Apple by 15.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,449,961 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,241,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845,363 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,393,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,067,559,000 after purchasing an additional 287,027 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Apple by 301.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,003,587 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,880,992,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,248,516 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,966,581,000 after purchasing an additional 79,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) opened at $179.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $913,220.88, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.62 and a 12-month high of $180.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $88.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.62 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Vetr upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.17 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Nomura set a $185.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.57.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Riccio sold 15,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $2,733,733.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,401,302.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

