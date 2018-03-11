Edge Therapeutics (EDGE) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EDGE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

EDGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edge Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Edge Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ EDGE) traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 206,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,599. Edge Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 6.92. The company has a market cap of $530.95 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15.

Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02).

In related news, insider R. Loch Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 590,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,120,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian A. Leuthner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $32,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,151.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $225,400 in the last 90 days. 36.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edge Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Edge Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Edge Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Edge Therapeutics by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Edge Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Edge Therapeutics Company Profile

Edge Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that discovers, develops and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies capable of transforming treatment paradigms in the management of acute, life-threatening critical care conditions. The Company’s initial product candidates target rare, acute, life-threatening neurological and other conditions.

