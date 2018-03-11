Eaton (ETN) Upgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $85.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $81.03.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus raised Eaton to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) opened at $83.14 on Thursday. Eaton has a 12 month low of $69.82 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36,600.00, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

In other Eaton news, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 15,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $1,289,238.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,613 shares in the company, valued at $8,648,356.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 466,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,810,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 6.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 13,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 779,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,861,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 14.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 90,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation (Eaton) is a diversified power management company. It is engaged in the manufacturing of electrical components and systems for power quality, distribution and control; hydraulics components, systems and services for industrial and mobile equipment; aerospace fuel, hydraulics and pneumatic systems for commercial and military use, and truck and automotive drivetrain and powertrain systems for performance, fuel economy and safety.

