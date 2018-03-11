Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Head to Head Analysis

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ: EBMT) and Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.3% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of Bank of Nova Scotia shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Eagle Bancorp Montana and Bank of Nova Scotia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp Montana $42.19 million 2.37 $4.10 million $1.03 19.42 Bank of Nova Scotia $28.86 billion 2.62 $6.12 billion $5.29 11.91

Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp Montana. Bank of Nova Scotia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Bancorp Montana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Eagle Bancorp Montana pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eagle Bancorp Montana and Bank of Nova Scotia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp Montana 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of Nova Scotia 0 0 7 0 3.00

Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus price target of $90.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.81%. Given Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than Eagle Bancorp Montana.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bancorp Montana and Bank of Nova Scotia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp Montana 9.73% 8.73% 0.77% Bank of Nova Scotia 22.69% 14.78% 0.91%

Volatility & Risk

Eagle Bancorp Montana has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of Nova Scotia beats Eagle Bancorp Montana on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. is the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana (the Bank). The Bank is a Montana-chartered commercial bank. The Bank has equity investments in Certified Development Entities, which have received allocations of New Markets Tax Credits (NMTC). The Company offers wealth management services at its locations through financial advisors employed by the Bank. The Bank originates residential mortgages (one- to four-family) and commercial real estate loans, real estate construction loans, home equity loans, consumer loans and commercial loans. The Bank offers a range of deposit accounts, which include certificates of deposit accounts ranging in terms from 90 days to 5 years, as well as, checking, savings and money market accounts. Individual retirement accounts (IRAs) are included in certificates of deposit.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia is an international bank and a financial services provider in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and Asia-Pacific. The Bank offers a range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. Its segments include Canadian Banking, which provides a suite of financial advice and banking solutions to retail, small business, commercial and wealth management customers in Canada; International Banking, which provides a range of financial products, solutions and advice to retail and commercial customers in select regions outside of Canada; Global Banking and Markets, which provides corporate banking, investment banking, capital markets and transaction banking solutions, and Other, which represents smaller operating segments, including Group Treasury.

