EACO (EACO) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Shares of EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. EACO has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of -1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. EACO had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $42.17 million for the quarter.
EACO Company Profile
EACO Corporation (EACO) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc (Bisco), is engaged in the distribution of electronic components and fasteners. The divisions of the Company include Bisco industries, National-Precision and Fast-Cor. Bisco supplies parts used in the manufacture of products in a range of industries, including the aerospace, circuit board, communication, computer, fabrication, instrumentation, industrial equipment and marine industries.
