E-L Financial Corp Ltd (TSE:ELF) Director Robert Beverley Matthews bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$819.10 per share, with a total value of C$81,910.00.

E-L Financial Corp Ltd (ELF) traded down C$4.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$815.00. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893. E-L Financial Corp Ltd has a one year low of C$785.20 and a one year high of C$877.16. The company has a market cap of $3,290.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.25.

Get E-L Financial alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. E-L Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.28%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/e-l-financial-corp-ltd-elf-director-robert-beverley-matthews-acquires-100-shares.html.

E-L Financial Corp Ltd is a Canada-based investment and insurance holding company. It operates through the segments: E-L Corporate and The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire or Empire Life). The operation of E-L Corporate segment include the oversight of investments in global equities held through direct and indirect holdings of common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies and other private companies in United, Economic and Algoma.

Receive News & Ratings for E-L Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-L Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.