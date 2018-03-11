E-L Financial Corp Ltd (ELF) Director Robert Beverley Matthews Acquires 100 Shares

E-L Financial Corp Ltd (TSE:ELF) Director Robert Beverley Matthews bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$819.10 per share, with a total value of C$81,910.00.
E-L Financial Corp Ltd (ELF) traded down C$4.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$815.00. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893. E-L Financial Corp Ltd has a one year low of C$785.20 and a one year high of C$877.16. The company has a market cap of $3,290.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.25.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. E-L Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.28%.
E-L Financial Corp Ltd is a Canada-based investment and insurance holding company. It operates through the segments: E-L Corporate and The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire or Empire Life). The operation of E-L Corporate segment include the oversight of investments in global equities held through direct and indirect holdings of common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies and other private companies in United, Economic and Algoma.
