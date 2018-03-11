Dynamic Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,872 The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI)

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,872 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTI. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in The Ultimate Software Group during the third quarter worth about $232,000.

In other news, Director Rick Wilber sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.96, for a total value of $1,224,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Scherr sold 32,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $7,152,753.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,303,819.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,019 shares of company stock valued at $63,840,036 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ ULTI ) opened at $253.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7,570.00, a PE ratio of 1,692.53, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.59 and a fifty-two week high of $257.93.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.83 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.90.

The Ultimate Software Group Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc (Ultimate) is a cloud provider of people management solutions, referred to as human capital management (HCM). The Company’s UltiPro product suite (UltiPro) is an engaging solution that has human resources (HR), payroll and benefits management. As of December 31, 2016, UltiPro included global people management, available in 14 languages with more than 35 country-specific localizations.

