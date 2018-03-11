Dynamic Capital Management Ltd Has $468,000 Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd cut its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 87.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,193 shares during the period. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE AJG) opened at $72.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $72.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13,176.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 64.57%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $103,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,954 shares in the company, valued at $134,357.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $802,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 176,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,306,089. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,766 shares of company stock worth $1,501,938 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AJG. ValuEngine upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.78.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co and its subsidiaries are engaged in providing insurance brokerage and consulting services, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. The Company operates through three segments: brokerage, risk management and corporate.

