DSW (DSW) Receives “Hold” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their hold rating on shares of DSW (NYSE:DSW) in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DSW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSW from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DSW from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Sunday, November 26th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of DSW from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price target on shares of DSW and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DSW from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.82.

Shares of DSW (NYSE:DSW) opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. DSW has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $22.72. The company has a market cap of $1,526.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSW. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in DSW during the 4th quarter worth $23,213,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its position in DSW by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,049,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,492,000 after buying an additional 792,894 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its position in DSW by 397.4% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 748,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after buying an additional 598,171 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in DSW by 948.0% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 645,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,815,000 after buying an additional 583,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of DSW by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,576,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,760,000 after purchasing an additional 421,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

DSW Company Profile

DSW Inc is a footwear retailer. The Company offers an assortment of brand name dress, casual and athletic footwear and accessories for women, men and kids. The Company operates through two segments: the DSW segment (DSW), which includes DSW stores and dsw.com, and the Affiliated Business Group (ABG) segment.

