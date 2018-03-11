DowDuPont (DWDP) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DowDuPont from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Friday, December 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DowDuPont in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on DowDuPont from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.71.

Shares of DowDuPont (DWDP) opened at $72.23 on Wednesday. DowDuPont has a twelve month low of $64.01 and a twelve month high of $77.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $168,225.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.46 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that DowDuPont will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 96.82%.

In related news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 69,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $5,042,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 9,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $677,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,646 shares of company stock worth $11,299,372. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in DowDuPont during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,079,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,214,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,930,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,758,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc is a holding company formed through the merger of equals between The Dow Chemical Company and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont). The Company’s business divisions include Agriculture division, Material Science division, and a Specialty Products division. The Agriculture Division offers a complete portfolio of products and technologies, traits and crop protection.

