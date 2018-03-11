Domino's Pizza (DPZ) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.16

Headlines about Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Domino's Pizza earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 46.1121121556722 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

DPZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura upgraded Domino's Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Domino's Pizza from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Domino's Pizza in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

Shares of Domino's Pizza ( DPZ ) traded up $7.48 on Friday, hitting $230.26. The stock had a trading volume of 656,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,332. The company has a market cap of $9,905.33, a PE ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. Domino's Pizza has a 12-month low of $166.74 and a 12-month high of $236.00.

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $891.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.79 million. Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Domino's Pizza will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino's Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Domino's Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.45%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $3,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,841 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,095.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc is a pizza restaurant chain company. As of January 1, 2017, the Company operated in over 13,800 locations in over 85 markets around the world. The Company operates through three segments: domestic stores, international franchise and supply chain. Its basic menu features pizza products in various sizes and crust types.

