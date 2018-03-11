Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, MKM Partners set a $96.00 price objective on Dollar Tree and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) opened at $92.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21,978.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.80. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $65.63 and a 1 year high of $116.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Conrad M. Hall bought 10,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.83 per share, for a total transaction of $918,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,372.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 249.2% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is an operator of discount variety stores. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 14,334 stores in 48 states and the District of Columbia, and five Canadian provinces. Its segments include Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment is the operator of discount variety stores offering merchandise at a fixed price.

