Dollar Tree (DLTR) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has a $101.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $112.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $92.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial set a $110.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,428,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,790. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $65.63 and a 52-week high of $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $21,978.80, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Conrad M. Hall bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.83 per share, with a total value of $918,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,372.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 249.2% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is an operator of discount variety stores. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 14,334 stores in 48 states and the District of Columbia, and five Canadian provinces. Its segments include Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment is the operator of discount variety stores offering merchandise at a fixed price.

