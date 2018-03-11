Dollar Tree (DLTR) PT Lowered to $97.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a hold rating on the stock.

“AEO (Buy, $20.00 PT) reported a 4Q adj. EPS of $0.44, in line with B. Riley FBR/consensus of $0.44 and $0.42–$0.44 guidance. Comp sales w ere better than expected at +8.0%, versus B. Riley FBR/consensus of +7.0%/+7.2% and +MSD guidanc e. GM de-leverage was –80 bps, versus B. Riley FBR/consensus of –30 bps/–56 bps, driven by increased promotional activity and higher shipping costs from greater online penetration, while rent leveraged in the quarter. SG&A was +60 bps, versus B. Riley FBR/consensus of +80 bps/+77 bps, driven by higher sales, offset by higher wages and incentive compensation. Total inventories at cost increased +11% at 4Q-end, vs. top line sales increase of +5%. EPS and comp guidance for 1Q18 was above B. Riley FBR/consensus estimates. We will be listening on the call at 9:00 a.m. ET for more details regarding the 1Q18 outlook, product cost benefits, inventory composition/plans, comp/AUR drivers, supply chain/omni initiatives, QTD trends, and an update on international.”,” BMO Capital Markets’ analyst commented.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DLTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.38.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR ) traded up $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $92.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,428,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,790. The stock has a market cap of $21,978.80, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $65.63 and a 52 week high of $116.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Conrad M. Hall bought 10,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.83 per share, with a total value of $918,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 799 shares in the company, valued at $73,372.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 37,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 159,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,071,000 after acquiring an additional 26,449 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $1,451,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc is an operator of discount variety stores. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 14,334 stores in 48 states and the District of Columbia, and five Canadian provinces. Its segments include Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment is the operator of discount variety stores offering merchandise at a fixed price.

