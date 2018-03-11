DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,947 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

In other news, Director Clifford W. Jr. Hoffman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $103,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. ( DNP ) opened at $10.18 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $11.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/dnp-select-income-fund-inc-dnp-shares-bought-by-mml-investors-services-llc.html.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objectives are current income and long-term growth of income. Capital appreciation is a secondary objective. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in the public utility industry.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.