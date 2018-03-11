Diodes (DIOD) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DIOD. Benchmark raised shares of Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Sidoti raised shares of Diodes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Diodes from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Diodes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.50.

Diodes (DIOD) opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,549.38, a PE ratio of -630.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.68. Diodes has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $35.36.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $268.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.62 million. Diodes had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Diodes will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Julie Holland sold 2,829 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $82,663.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,736,000 after acquiring an additional 552,299 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 552.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 337,471 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 464.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 384,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 316,338 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Diodes by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,475,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,023,000 after acquiring an additional 227,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,080,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,660,000 after acquiring an additional 204,420 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Incorporated is a manufacturer and supplier of application-specific standard products within the discrete, logic, analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets, serving the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial and automotive markets. The Company’s products include diodes; rectifiers; transistors; metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs); protection devices; amplifiers and comparators; Hall-effect and temperature sensors, and power management devices, including light emitting diode (LED) drivers, alternating current (AC)-direct current (DC) and DC-DC switching, linear voltage regulators and voltage references, along with special function devices, such as universal serial bus (USB) power switches, load switches, voltage supervisors and motor controllers.

