Diageo (DEO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Diageo has surpassed the industry in a year driven by solid fundamentals, innovations and focus on expansion. Also, concentration on achieving growth via buyouts has been yielding results. The company has also been striving toward expanding its presence in emerging regions as well as focus on high-margin products. These factors fueled Diageo’s first-half fiscal 2018 results, wherein sales and earnings rose year over year. While the bottom line gained from increased organic operating profit and lower finance costs, the top line was backed by broad-based organic sales. Moreover, margins expanded, courtesy of favorable mix, greater productivity, better pricing and lower input costs. Notably, Diageo expects fiscal 2018 organic net sales to rise in the mid-single digits. However, adverse currency fluctuations and macroeconomic headwinds remain hurdles.”

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Diageo from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Macquarie upgraded Diageo from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Natixis cut Diageo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $157.00 target price on Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.00.

Diageo ( DEO ) opened at $136.27 on Wednesday. Diageo has a 52 week low of $110.92 and a 52 week high of $147.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $1.4232 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/diageo-deo-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo PLC is an alcoholic beverage company. The Company operates in various categories, including spirits and beer. Its geographic segments include North America; Europe, Russia and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean, and Asia Pacific. Its principal products includes Scotch whisky, Gin, Vodka, Rum, Beer, Irish Cream Liqueur, Wine, Raki, Tequila, Canadian Whisky, American Whiskey, Progressive Adult Beverages, Cachaca, Brandy and Ready to Drink.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diageo (DEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.