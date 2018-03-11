Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($55.56) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DPW. Citigroup set a €44.00 ($54.32) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Societe Generale set a €48.00 ($59.26) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($59.26) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Commerzbank set a €41.00 ($50.62) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, set a €44.00 ($54.32) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €41.64 ($51.41).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Post (DPW) opened at €37.19 ($45.91) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($37.68) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($51.01). The stock has a market cap of $45,620.00 and a PE ratio of 17.22.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Deutsche Post (DPW) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/deutsche-post-dpw-given-a-45-00-price-target-at-berenberg-bank.html.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.