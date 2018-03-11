Deutsche Post (DPW) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($55.56) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on DPW. Citigroup set a €44.00 ($54.32) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Societe Generale set a €48.00 ($59.26) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($59.26) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Commerzbank set a €41.00 ($50.62) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, set a €44.00 ($54.32) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €41.64 ($51.41).
Shares of Deutsche Post (DPW) opened at €37.19 ($45.91) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($37.68) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($51.01). The stock has a market cap of $45,620.00 and a PE ratio of 17.22.
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.
