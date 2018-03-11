Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Citigroup set a €35.00 ($43.21) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.70 ($28.02) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €36.20 ($44.69) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($40.74) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oddo Bhf set a €32.50 ($40.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €36.93 ($45.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €29.98 ($37.02).
Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR LHA) opened at €25.76 ($31.80) on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €13.65 ($16.85) and a 1-year high of €31.26 ($38.59). The firm has a market cap of $12,140.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74.
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Passenger Airline Group, Logistics, MRO, and Catering segments. The Passenger Airline Group segment offers passenger services through a route network of 301 destinations in 100 countries.
