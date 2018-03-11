Deutsche Bank (DBK) PT Set at €16.30 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €16.30 ($20.12) price objective on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a report issued on Thursday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €13.50 ($16.67) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €14.80 ($18.27) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Societe Generale set a €10.50 ($12.96) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($23.46) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, S&P Global set a €13.50 ($16.67) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €14.63 ($18.06).

Deutsche Bank (FRA DBK) opened at €13.04 ($16.10) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27,160.00 and a PE ratio of 38.35. Deutsche Bank has a twelve month low of €12.36 ($15.26) and a twelve month high of €18.49 ($22.83).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, affluent clients, and small and medium sized corporate clients worldwide. The company's Global Markets segment offers financial markets' products, such as bonds, equities and equity-linked products, exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, foreign exchange, money market instruments, and structured products.

