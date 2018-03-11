Deutsche Bank AG Buys 270,080 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (CHT)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,931,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,080 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $139,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (CHT) opened at $37.37 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28,989.59, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.35.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. research analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

WARNING: “Deutsche Bank AG Buys 270,080 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (CHT)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/deutsche-bank-ag-buys-270080-shares-of-chunghwa-telecom-co-ltd-cht.html.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services. The Company’s segments include Domestic fixed communications business, which is engaged in the provision of local telephone services, domestic long distance telephone services, broadband access and related services; Mobile communications business, which is engaged in the provision of mobile services, sales of mobile handsets and data cards, and related services; Internet business, which is engaged in the provision of HiNet services and related services; International fixed communications business, which includes international long distance telephone services, international leased line services, international data services, satellite services, and information and communication technology (ICT) and other international services, and Others, which is engaged in the provision of non-telecom services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.