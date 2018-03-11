Denbury Resources (DNR) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $2.50 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DNR. Mizuho raised shares of Denbury Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denbury Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Denbury Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Denbury Resources in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.22.

Denbury Resources (DNR) opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. Denbury Resources has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of $944.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 3.42.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.27 million. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Denbury Resources will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Denbury Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,960,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,392 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Denbury Resources by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,829,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,402,000 after acquiring an additional 380,034 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Denbury Resources by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,103,099 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,866 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Denbury Resources by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,859,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 376,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Denbury Resources by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,498,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 346,183 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company’s operations are focused in two operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Its properties with proved and producing reserves in the Gulf Coast region are situated in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana and Alabama, and in the Rocky Mountain region are situated in Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming.

